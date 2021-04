Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 14:32 Hits: 3

Jordan's deputy prime minister on Sunday said the king's half-brother, Prince Hamza, had liaised with foreign elements over a plot to destabilise the country and had been under investigation for some time.

