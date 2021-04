Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister told FRANCE 24 on Sunday that the kingdom fully supported King Abdullah II of Jordan after the Jordanian authorities claimed they had foiled a "malicious plot" involving a former crown prince who had liaised with unspecified "foreign parties".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210404-exclusive-we-strongly-stand-by-jordan-s-king-abdullah-says-saudi-fm