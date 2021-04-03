Gaetz boasted about having 'access' to women through Florida tax collector now facing federal charges: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 14:09 Hits: 0

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has reportedly been very vocal about his alleged ties to the Florida tax collector currently facing federal charges for alleged sex trafficking.

According to The Washington Post, the Florida lawmaker is said to have boasted about having access to women through former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg. Two insiders familiar with the situation have shared details about the lawmaker's claims and how he reportedly had no qualms about discussing his alleged relationships.

"Matt was never shy about talking about his relationship to Joel and the access to women that Joel provided him," said one of the insiders who requested anonymity. "What these videos implied was that there was something of a sexual nature going on with everyone."

Greenberg is currently facing a child sex trafficking charge in addition to a number of other charges. While Gaetz has not been charged, investigators are reportedly exploring a number of possibilities where the lawmaker is concerned. Gaetz is also "suspected of patronizing websites that allow men to set up dates with women in exchange for dinners or hotel stays, a person familiar with the matter said. It is not a crime to use such services unless money is exchanged explicitly for sex."

Another insider familiar with the scandal has also noted that investigators "are exploring allegations that Gaetz and others used illegal drugs during some of their encounters with women."

In addition to this claim, Gaetz allegedly showed nude photos and videos of women to other lawmakers on the House floor, as previously reported by Alternet. At the time, CNN also reported that one of the video clips featured a naked woman standing with a hula hoop.

The latest report comes just days after Gaetz denied the allegations against him. On Friday, The Post contacted the Republican lawmaker for comment about the claims alleging that he bragged about meeting women through Greenberg. In a message sent via text message, Gaetz responded with a denial of all the allegations.

"I have never paid for sex. I have never had sex with an underage person as an adult," Gaetz wrote. "I have dated women in college and graduate school, and have boasted about how great they are across the board, as boyfriends do. At times women I have dated have joined me at campaign events."

