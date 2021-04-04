Political crisis facing Ted Cruz on full display during Final Four basketball game

Category: World Hits: 2
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been shunned as a pariah in Texas after he fled the state during a disaster to vacation in Cancun, Mexico.
On Saturday, he attempted to repair he relationship with voters by cheering on both the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears as the two Texas teams faced off in the Final Four.
Cruz posted a photo to Twitter showing him wearing both a Baylor shirt and a Houston hat -- although he was drinking a beer from Massachusetts, instead of a beloved Texas brew like Shiner.
However, the comments revealed how toxic Cruz has become. Here's some of what people were saying:
@tedcruz Well if it’s any consolation, fans of both teams hate you equally...
@tedcruz And drinking a Boston beer instead of one of the many fine brews from your state. Face it, Ted. You’re a poser. You can’t hang.
@tedcruz Less than two months after deserting your constituents during a freeze that killed many, you claim to repr… https://t.co/cMEerkQOab
@tedcruz what if cancun had a team in this game who would you root for then
@tedcruz Cruz drinking a beer brewed in Boston, Massachusetts instead of Texas speaks volumes of his "Texas" pride. ????
@JoJoFromJerz @tedcruz he should be drinking a Shiner....if he were a true Texan.
@tedcruz I thought you like Cancun University?
@tedcruz We lose everyday as Texans with our Senate Representation
@tedcruz Could of least had a Texas beer
@tedcruz All of Ted's attempts to be a human being fail dramatically. Perhaps he should try imitating another species.
@tedcruz Texas may win but with you as a senator the whole state of Texas and the USA loses!
@tedcruz “I’M a LiFeLOnG hOUsToNiAN” https://t.co/wK8X5JAfaW
@tedcruz Condolences to your niece and nephew for being related to you.
@JoJoFromJerz @tedcruz As he drinks a beer from Boston ????
@tedcruz Do us a favor and step down.
@ErinGoBORO @tedcruz Get this man a Lone Star!