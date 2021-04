Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 09:44 Hits: 2

People who have been fully vaccinated might soon be able to regain personal freedoms and return to a more ordinary life, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn has said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-considers-more-freedoms-for-vaccinated-people/a-57096656?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf