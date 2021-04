Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 09:42 Hits: 2

Five men went on trial in Paris last week for tweeting threatening, hateful messages about people of Chinese descent last October as activists in France’s Asian community become more vocal in their fight against the rise in anti-Asian racism during Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210404-france-s-asian-community-fights-back-against-racist-attacks-during-pandemic