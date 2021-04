Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

Pope Francis urged Catholics to remain hopeful in his Easter Sunday address, calling vaccines an "essential tool" in ending the pandemic and urging their swift rollout to the world's poorest countries.

