Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 21:59 Hits: 3

LONDON :Britain reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday, the lowest daily figure since early September, as its vaccine rollout reached another milestone.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-5-million-vaccinated-daily-deaths-fall-14551118