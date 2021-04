Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 11:43 Hits: 3

Pope Francis urged countries in his Easter message on Sunday (Apr 4) to quicken distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poor, and called armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic "scandalous".

