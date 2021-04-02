Will Georgia's Voting Law Be Repealed as Big Business Joins Critics Opposing Jim Crow Suppression?

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 12:12 Hits: 0

Activists are demanding accountability from Georgia-based companies in opposing a law that heavily restricts voting rights in the state, which many are calling the worst voter suppression legislation since the Jim Crow era. While some companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta, have weighed in on the Republican-backed crackdown on voting rights, Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, says voicing opposition is not enough. “We’re calling for a repeal of this voter suppression law, and we’re asking these companies to divest future support that they’ve given,” Albright says. “Stand by the words that you said in the midst of the summer of protest about Black Lives Matter when you had all these glowing statements about racial justice and racial equity. If you said it back in the summer, now is the time for you to actually put some actions behind it.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/2/georgia_voter_suppression