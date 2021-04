Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 21:37 Hits: 4

Over 10,000 people marched through Stuttgart to protest lockdown rules at an unexpectedly large rally by the so-called "Querdenker" (lateral thinkers) movement in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/reporters-targeted-at-stuttgart-querdenker-anti-lockdown-rally/a-57095099?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf