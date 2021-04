Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 22:43 Hits: 4

The Russian cabinet cleared a proposal to extend a space cooperation agreement with the US for another decade. This comes at a time when Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low.

