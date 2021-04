Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 19:35 Hits: 2

Turkmenistan’s already battered currency slid sharply, as black market rates reached 40 manats to the U.S. dollar, down nearly 50 percent since January.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/turkmen-currency-manat-slides-sharply-to-new-lows-dollar/31185387.html