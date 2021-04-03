Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals that the cure for COVID-19 is ... pumping iron!

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 23:00 Hits: 7

This is weird for a lot of reasons. First of all, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s superhero, Pervert Hoover, thinks exercise is bad for you. (Assuming it’s not golf, of course.)

Secondly, if exercise reliably prevented COVID-19, all those people getting in sweaty knife fights over toilet paper last March would have had zero to worry about, because knife-fighting is a great cardio workout. Or so they tell me.

Finally, why are we firing Dr. Fauci again? Because he’s not bowing to the Republicans’ goldenrod god?

Behold:

Sure, Marjorie.

Of course, Donald Trump, MTG’s polestar, got COVID-19 himself. I don’t think it was because he wasn’t pumping iron. More likely one COVID-19 looked at another COVID-19, shouted “dibs!” and dove in to that clammy amalgam of comorbidities like it was the chocolate river in Willy Wonka. Does anyone think he would have lasted more than two days without all those special treatments?

Meanwhile, Twitter snarked away at MTG’s kooky demonstration.

Honestly, if we're talking about covid protection, the vaccine was a lot less effort and I didn't look like a blowfish fish in a boat struggling for air. April 1, 2021

@TheRock got Covid, Marjorie Three Names. So no... this IS not your “Covid protection”. This is you having copious amounts of time to “exercise” on camera, because you have been stripped of your Committee assignments. Walk into an ER maskless. Let’s see how “protected” you are. pic.twitter.com/kwlDRtSfmZ April 1, 2021

why don't you shoot the virus? that's just as affective against covid as weight training is April 1, 2021

I do give Taylor Greene credit for one thing. She’s creatively stupid—which is the first step on the road to fatally stupid. Let’s hope she leads as few people down that path as possible.

