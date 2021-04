Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 19:45 Hits: 7

A new bill would give UK police more power to disperse demonstrations. The country is now seeing a wave of the so-called kill the bill marches.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thousands-rally-against-uk-plans-to-limit-protests/a-57094638?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf