Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021

Neymar was sent off late on as a limping Jonathan David scored the only goal to give Lille a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 title showdown on Saturday, a result that moves them three points clear at the top of the table.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210403-neymar-sees-red-as-lille-stun-psg-to-go-three-points-clear