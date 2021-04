Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 16:16 Hits: 2

The U.S. economy is still down by more than 8 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic numbers. But an uptick in hiring in March – as vaccines and stimulus money roll out – has economists hopeful the country is solidly rebounding.

