'Hypocrisy': Matt Gaetz slammed for pushing drug testing of welfare recipients amid allegation he took ecstasy

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 11:59 Hits: 2

One of the many stunning accusations news reports are revealing is that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) not only paid women for sex, but according to The New York Times, allegedly used the illegal hallucinogenic drug ecstasy to fuel those encounters. On social media some are criticizing and mocking the Florida Republican for massive hypocrisy, given that a decade ago he was strongly promoting legislation to drug test welfare recipients.

In 2011 Gaetz was a Florida state representative making a name for himself – which was not too hard to do given his father was a Florida state senator from 2006-2016. Gaetz was pushing for people who use welfare to be tested for illegal drug use, which Business Insider is also reporting today, despite studies proving those who use welfare are statistically less-likely to use drugs.

For example, in 2014 Tennessee enacted a drug testing law for welfare recipients. In its first month it tested 808 people. One tested positive for drug use.

Gaetz insisted that applying for welfare is voluntary, so it's only fair he implied, that applicants should be tested for the presence of illegal drugs.



— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients.Applying for welfare is voluntary,if you don't want to get tested don't apply. #sayfie — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 24, 2011

He even said he was "Proud to be a co-sponsor!" of the legislation, which then-Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who is now a U.S. Senator, signed into law.

On social media people are angry and outraged at what they see as hypocrisy:



Flip their seats blue. Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing @gop have always been do as I say not as I do.Flip their seats blue. Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing https://t.co/jZDqZyWyhG — Diana (@D85831978) April 2, 2021



— Joe Biden is my president, and yours too (@CharFitz4) Matt Gaetz took ecstasy after paying sex workers to have sex with him and indicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, but he also voted for welfare recipients to have to take a drug test first. Republicans--the party of hypocrisy and sedition.— Joe Biden is my president, and yours too (@CharFitz4) April 2, 2021



Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing Apparently, Matt Gaetz believes drugs are only for rich people. #PizzaGaetz Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing https://t.co/p6KQ9zqCFy — GOP: Liars Traitors & Insurrectionists (@WendyAn04156803) April 2, 2021



— Barb: Biden WON! ????❤️????????????❤️???? (@BBopTop) Matt Gaetz expected welfare recipients to be drug tested while he drove drunk and lured young girls with Ecstasy (MDMA) and cash. Family values, GOP? #GaetzGate — Barb: Biden WON! ????❤️????????????❤️???? (@BBopTop) April 2, 2021



— IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) Report: Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing The moral hypocrisy of Republicans & conservatives is stunning. Party of values? Abortion for our mistresses, drugs & pedophilia for us, cheating to win, racism, bigotry, insurrection OK... https://t.co/pCZawEAkFY — IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) April 2, 2021



— IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) “I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients. Applying for welfare is voluntary, if you don't want to get tested don't apply," Gaetz said in a tweet in March 2011. At the time, he was serving in the Florida House of Representatives." https://t.co/ENVs354Iog — IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) April 2, 2021



— John, who hikes (@jjhikes) A nice little encapsulation of right-wing hypocrisy: Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing https://t.co/8eWY487gqg — John, who hikes (@jjhikes) April 2, 2021



"I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients. Applying for welfare is voluntary, if you don't want to get tested don't apply" 'Gaetz advocated for drug testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy'"I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients. Applying for welfare is voluntary, if you don't want to get tested don't apply" https://t.co/1Q3JD9kCo1 — Ramona (@desderamona) April 2, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/matt-gaetz-2651347170/