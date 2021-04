Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 10:16 Hits: 2

A sketch involving a white cabaret artist dressed up as a fictional Black dictator prompted backlash. Social media users decried the portrayal as racist, criticizing the public service broadcaster as well for airing it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-blackface-character-on-bavarian-tv-sparks-outrage/a-57090775?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf