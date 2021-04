Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 10:51 Hits: 3

Tareq Alaows wanted to be the first Syrian refugee in the German parliament but has given up after being targeted by hate speech and threats. This is a great loss for Germany, says Luisa von Richthofen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-if-tareq-alaows-can-t-be-a-candidate-we-are-all-the-losers/a-57086854?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf