Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 20:16 Hits: 0

With 30.8 million under curfew watching on TV, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced France would enter a long-delayed third national lockdown starting Sunday. Macron had pushed back against strict national measures, playing for time while France weathered setbacks in its vaccine rollout and a variant-inflected third wave inched deaths nearer the macabre 100,000 milestone. What changes this time? Will it be enough? Was Macron's appearance the coda to France's months-long ritual of fresh Covid-19 restrictions meted out bit by bit? FRANCE 24 takes a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210401-lockdown-redux-macron-reconciles-with-closing-schools-but-experts-say-lessons-remain