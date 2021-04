Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 19:48 Hits: 0

In France, more than 30 high-volume Covid-19 vaccination centres – dubbed, sometimes derisively, "vaccinodromes" – are set to open, promising a boost to the country's initially sluggish inoculation rollout. FRANCE 24 paid a visit to one such centre inside the bicycle track at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

