Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 09:47 Hits: 2

The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should pass through the waterway on Saturday, according to the canal authority, which said an investigation into the incident would report its findings soon.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210403-last-ships-stranded-in-suez-canal-to-pass-through-on-saturday