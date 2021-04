Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 11:16 Hits: 3

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Niger's human rights commission has called for an independent inquiry following alleged rapes, including that of an 11-year old girl, by Chadian soldiers deployed in the west African country to help fight Islamist militants. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/03/niger-rights-commission-calls-for-probe-after-alleged-rapes-by-chadian-soldiers