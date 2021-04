Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 17:01 Hits: 0

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/allies-of-jailed-kremlin-critic-alexei-navalny-pledge-prison-protest-unless-a-doctor-of-his-choice-sees-him-14546506