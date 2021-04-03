Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Baseball takes a stand

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 11:30 Hits: 3

Politico: MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia over new voting law "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote. Major League Baseball is moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta after Georgia enacted new voting restrictions last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in a statement Friday. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred wrote in the statement. “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

Major League Baseball will relocate from Atlanta GA to another host city this season’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft "to demonstrate our values as a sport" bc MLB "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Commish says April 2, 2021

Panic Rooms, Birth Certificates and the Birth of GOP Paranoia How America’s center-right party started to lose its mind, as told by the man who tried to keep it sane. Under the new rules of Crazytown, I may have been Speaker, but I didn’t hold all the power. By 2013 the chaos caucus in the House had built up their own power base thanks to fawning right-wing media and outrage-driven fundraising cash. And now they had a new head lunatic leading the way, who wasn’t even a House member. There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Senator Ted Cruz. He enlisted the crazy caucus of the GOP in what was a truly dumbass idea. Not that anybody asked me.

Worth noting that Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game and Draft doesn't constitute a boycott. https://t.co/LC53yH2qYK April 2, 2021

There are tons of great ideas in Biden’s infrastructure plan that are a little peripheral to the core transportation infrastructure framing. https://t.co/yfqdstGCtJpic.twitter.com/ot3kEsPLoi April 2, 2021

How Polarization Ate Our Brains Part One Of The Misinformation Trifecta There’s been a lot of focus on misinformation over there—often focusing on the outright COVID denialism. Indeed some of that misinformation has been outright deliberate falsehoods and lies. Some of it—the polarization around masks or the obsession with hydroxychloroquine—is complicated by events early in the pandemic. Some of it, like claims around vaccines changing your DNA or the wild rumors around 5G chips, are clearly outright false, though the former is also complicated (as it is related to the furor around genetically-modified foods as well). But then there is the misinformation over here which is also quite persistent and also wildly wrong. This misinformation has its own cast of characters, ranging from the outright grifters to the misleading alarmists to, yes, large swaths of respectable opinion leaders and even officials spreading falsehoods. A few days ago, I noticed an article that seemed to hit the trifecta, both content-wise and visually (a no less important form of misinformation). What’s the trifecta here? It’s polarization (eating our brains), bad science (causing terrible policies) and puritanism and moralizing (masquerading as public health).

Important. A senior Texas GOP chairman appears to have suggested that private companies headquartered there that oppose new voting restrictions should face higher tax bills. @JuddLegum captured the deleted tweet: https://t.co/YSPWgesdWz This is becoming a real thing: https://t.co/IHR3feLlhM April 2, 2021

What Georgia’s Voting Law Really Does The New York Times analyzed the state’s new 98-page voting law and identified 16 key provisions that will limit ballot access, potentially confuse voters and give more power to Republican lawmakers. Go page by page through Georgia’s new voting law, and one takeaway stands above all others: The Republican legislature and governor have made a breathtaking assertion of partisan power in elections, making absentee voting harder and creating restrictions and complications in the wake of narrow losses to Democrats. The New York Times has examined and annotated the law, identifying 16 provisions that hamper the right to vote for some Georgians or strip power from state and local elections officials and give it to legislators. Republicans passed and signed the 98-page voting law last week following the first Democratic victories in presidential and Senate elections in Georgia in a generation. President Biden won the state by just 11,779 votes out of nearly five million cast. The new law will, in particular, curtail ballot access for voters in booming urban and suburban counties, home to many Democrats. Another provision makes it a crime to offer water to voters waiting in lines, which tend to be longer in densely populated communities. Below is The Times’s analysis of the law, including the specific provisions and some struck-through language from the state’s previous voting legislation.

"Come on, let's get serious about this ... we're playing this game here. You take a word or a sentence somebody says, and you throw a gotcha at them" -- Dr. Fauci spars with Neil Cavuto over mask wearing pic.twitter.com/fLvWFrlcb7 April 2, 2021

Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less. What if Georgia election officials had somehow found those nonexistent votes that then-President Donald Trump pressured them to “find” to overturn his narrow loss in the Peach State? What if there hadn’t been a secretary of state with not only the spine but the authority to make sure the election was immune from partisan cheating? It would have been a devastating loss for democracy, that’s what. And it would have been much easier to pull off had Georgia’s brand-new election law been in place. Thanks to a somewhat overlooked provision in Georgia’s new restrictive voting law and similar measures being pushed in more than a half-dozen other GOP-controlled legislatures, the skids are becoming better greased for Trump-style election tampering in the future. These attempts to subvert the will of voters must be stopped.

“Until further notice, what sports brought to Atlanta, it should take away.” ~ ⁦@ProfBlackistone⁩ https://t.co/0p3VkteOxD April 3, 2021

Dems pine to face Ron Johnson just one more time Johnson says he hasn't decide whether to run again, but confident Democrats hope he does. Here’s something you don’t see every day: Democrats goading an incumbent Republican senator to run for reelection. It's not only that Democrats see Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) as finally ripe for defeat after closely aligning himself with former President Donald Trump's penchant for incendiary rhetoric. They also want to make a point that Johnson’s confrontational style is no longer a fit in his perennial swing state.

GOP VOTED: Against American Rescue Plan that put $1400 into pockets, vaccine shots into arms and lowered health care premiums. GOP VOTED: For the tax law that let the richest, most profitable companies pay ZERO in taxes. https://t.co/UpJ0JsDdTA April 2, 2021

Dr. Birx spoke out against Trump's COVID response. Too bad she's a year late. Our View: During a recent interview, Birx said majority of COVID deaths could have been mitigated. During that critical time, she supported a failed message. The coordinator of the Trump administration's coronavirus response made a shocking revelation during a recent CNN interview — many of the 550,000 Americans lives lost to the pandemic could have been saved with better leadership. In other words, managing the response to the pandemic under President Donald Trump — Dr. Deborah Birx's responsibility — was a failure of historic proportions. "I look at it this way," Birx, a renowned HIV researcher and diplomat, told CNN, "The first time we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original (coronavirus) surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially." Why is she telling us now? And why did Birx persist in her high post, delivering a business as usual message, while she knew of so much needless death?

????NEW from @NavigatorSurvey The American Rescue Plan remains popular - strong, deep, bipartisan support. OVERALL - Support: 72% - Oppose: 19% AMONG INDEPENDENTS - Support: 72% - Oppose: 11% AMONG REPUBLICANS - Support: 48% - Oppose: 39% Every Republican in Congress voted NO pic.twitter.com/HMhfXbtop8 April 2, 2021

