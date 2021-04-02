The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia Fines Twitter Over Illegal Child-Sensitive Posts

On Friday, a Russian court fined Twitter for not deleting posts summoning minors to participate in illegal rallies demanding the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The ruling comes after pressure upon the U.S. platform to remove content or be blocked.

In the last weeks, Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzorn reported that Twitter had failed to remove over 3,000 posts with banned content regarding drugs, child pornography, and suicide, among other highly sensitive information.

The court sentenced Twitter on three charges related to the violation of removing unlawful content and fined the company $117,000. Also, Roskomnadzorn said that if Twitter does not comply with Russian law, it will be blocked within 30 days.

The social media platform has remarked in the past that it has taken several dispositions to prevent child sexual exploitation and suicide. However, Twitter did not answer comments requested by the Associated Press on the matter.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Fines-Twitter-Over-Illegal-Child-Sensitive-Posts-20210402-0022.html

