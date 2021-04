Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 22:02 Hits: 2

Germans should stick together and overcome the current "crisis of trust" in the government, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-president-to-make-rare-national-plea-amid-covid-pandemic/a-57088869?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf