Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 08:45 Hits: 4

GUA MUSANG (Bernama): About 30 villagers of Kampung Subong, here, claimed to have suffered losses amounting to RM50,000 when an elephant ran amok and ravaged their banana plants on Thursday (April 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/03/elephant-runs-amok-causes-damage-to-banana-plantation-in-gua-musang