Republican-controlled state legislatures across the US are enacting new restrictions on voter participation that target non-whites. Since the Civil War, white supremacy in America – nowadays embraced by a shrinking minority – has always based its power on violence and voter suppression.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/america-third-reconstruction-to-defeat-gop-voter-suppression-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-03