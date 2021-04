Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 09:07 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government approved extending an agreement on cooperation in space with the United States until December 2030, news agencies cited the cabinet's press service as saying on Saturday. Read full story

