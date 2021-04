Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 10:10 Hits: 1

The droughts, floods, and severe weather that come with climate change will leave the world's poorest and most vulnerable even worse off, overwhelming today's system of humanitarian aid. Only by strengthening poor people's climate resilience can they meet the coming challenges.

