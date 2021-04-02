BREAKING: Capitol staff receive warning of 'external security threat' — told to 'seek cover'

Category: World Hits: 7
On Friday afternoon, Capitol Hill was put on "lockdown" as staff were alerted about an "external security threat" via text message.
Multiple reporters on the scene shared the news.
"Capitol locked down," said Fox News reporter Chad Pergram. "Car crashed into barrier on Senate side off of Constitution Avenue. This is where they shrunk the perimeter a few weeks ago."
U.S. Capitol Police put out a statement saying they received reports that a vehicle rammed into two of its officers on the north side of the capitol, as reporter Andrew Solender first reported.
"A suspect is in custody," the statement said. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."
According to Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis, the suspect was shot.
After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, extensive fencing had been erected around the complex to protect officials. But the security measures were widely criticized and were eventually scaled back.
Police arrived on the scene and emergency response officials brought out stretchers, according to video taken at the Capitol.
Reporter Jake Sherman captured footage of a helicopter landing on the grounds.
