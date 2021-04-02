The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Arrest Driver Who Smashed Car Into the Capitol Barrier

On Friday afternoon,  the U.S. Capitol Police (USPC) informed that it was responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," authorities tweeted.

Local outlets reported that the two USCP officers were transported to the hospital in critical condition and one person was shot during the incident.

"The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings," outlet 11 Alive said.

It also recalled that "fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots."

“The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol, outlet Kfor reported, adding that the nearest security checkpoint is usually used by senators and staff.

“President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred,” it recalled.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Police-Arrest-Driver-Who-Smashed-Car-Into-the-Capitol-Barrier-20210402-0011.html

