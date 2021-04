Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 16:54 Hits: 6

The Kremlin has played down a military build-up on its border with Ukraine and has warned of "additional measures" if NATO sends troops to buttress its ally.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-warns-west-against-sending-troops-to-back-ukraine/a-57087782?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf