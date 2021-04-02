The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France's 'burnout' clinic: Exhausted health workers seek respite from Covid front line After resorting to prescription drugs and alcohol to deal with exhaustion and emotional stress, Virginie, a care assistant at a psychiatric nursing home, finally sought help. She came to Le Gouz, a clinic in eastern France dedicated to treating healthcare workers, many of whom say they are suffering from burnout and other mental health problems as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210402-france-s-burnout-clinic-exhausted-health-workers-seek-respite-from-covid-front-line

