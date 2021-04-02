The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France's 'essential' chocolate sellers ring in second Easter under lockdown

France's 'essential' chocolate sellers ring in second Easter under lockdown As France endures a third national Covid-19 lockdown amid its burgeoning third wave, some 60,000 non-essential shops across the country this Sunday – Easter Sunday – will join the estimated 90,000 already shuttered since March 20 in hard-hit areas like Paris. In France, it has hardly raised an eyebrow that chocolate shops count among the list of merchants authorised to remain open. This holiday season certainly counts as an essential one for France's chocolatiers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210402-france-s-essential-chocolate-sellers-ring-in-second-easter-under-lockdown

