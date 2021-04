Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 13:50 Hits: 8

Given Myanmar’s strategic location, violent turmoil there could destabilize the entire region. Already, the crisis caused by the military coup is shaking a key pillar of regional order, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations split over how to respond.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/myanmar-coup-international-response-asean-by-thitinan-pongsudhirak-2021-04