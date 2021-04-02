The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Abhorrent : Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Trump's Treatment of Portland Protesters vs. Insurrectionists

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, took to the streets for more than three straight months following the police killing of George Floyd. In July, former President Donald Trump threatened to jail protesters for 10 years for damaging federal buildings in Portland. But months later he praised right-wing insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s actions were “absolutely abhorrent,” says Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “We are continuing to work to hold federal officials accountable.”

