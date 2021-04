Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 08:59 Hits: 6

For more than a century, the oil and gas industry has played a central role in almost every geopolitical development of consequence. Now that the fossil fuels' days finally seem to be numbered, it is time to consider not just what will come next, but also what it will take to get there.

