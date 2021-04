Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 03:43 Hits: 7

British regulators have found 30 cases involving rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine — 25 more than was reported last month. All the latest here.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-uk-finds-30-blood-clot-cases-after-astrazeneca-jab/a-57083963?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf