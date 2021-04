Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 08:22 Hits: 1

With Robert Lewandowski missing and tensions among the Bayern hierarchy, RB Leipzig have a chance to ignite the Bundesliga title race. And with uncertainties of their own, it might be Leipzig's best chance for a while.

