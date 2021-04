Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 03:00 Hits: 1

LONDON: British regulators on Thursday (Apr 1) said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports ...

