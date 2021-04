Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 21:08 Hits: 1

“Libertie,” a novel about a Black girl growing up in 19th-century New York, rings with historical truth.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0401/Libertie-imagines-the-whole-of-a-Black-girl-s-self-determination?icid=rss