Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 08:55 Hits: 0

Asia is already a major global power, and some regard the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a tipping point that will accelerate the region’s resurgence. But the twenty-first century will really belong to Asia only if it can develop unified, collective leadership.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/asian-century-requires-unified-regional-leadership-by-lee-jong-wha-2021-04