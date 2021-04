Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 12:40 Hits: 0

The US will never accept China’s violations of human rights and trade abuses in exchange for climate cooperation. But to ensure that this approach does not forestall much-needed cooperation, a broad dialogue, led by a different set of faces and fortified by deeper personal relationships, is essential.

