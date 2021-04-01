Georgian Protesters Cause Famous Russian Journalist To Leave The Country

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 12:38 Hits: 4

Vladimir Pozner, a veteran TV journalist and commentator working for Russian state TV, cut short a visit to Georgia after his arrival sparked protests in Tbilisi on March 31. Pozner, accompanied by about 30 Russian journalists and celebrities was planning to celebrate his 87th birthday and stay in the country until April 3. His bus and hotel were pelted with eggs as angry crowds accused him of being a Kremlin propagandist. Russian troops have been stationed in the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia since a five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008. Georgia's opposition United National Movement criticized the government for allowing Pozner in the country. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili condemned the protest as “uncivilized” and falling short of what he called “Georgian standards.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgia-russia-pozner-tbilisi-visit-cut-short/31182006.html