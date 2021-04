Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 12:46 Hits: 4

Russia's prison authority on April 1 rejected accusations of mistreatment of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, one day after the anti-corruption campaigner and frequent Kremlin critic announced a hunger strike to protest alleged abuses in custody.

