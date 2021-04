Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:07 Hits: 5

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has met his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian right-wing Lega party chief Matteo Salvini to try to lay the groundwork for a new European political grouping.

