Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

Photos have emerged in Afghanistan showing rows of high-school students sitting on the snowy ground to take the annual university entrance exams. The photographs, taken in Daykundi province in the centre of Afghanistan, have nothing to do with social distancing due to Covid-19.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210401-holding-exams-in-the-snow-a-sign-of-ethnic-discrimination-in-afghanistan